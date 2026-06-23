Senate is set to vote again on a war powers resolution to halt the Iran conflict

WASHINGTON: For the 10th time, the Senate will vote on a war powers resolution to block U.S. military action against Iran as lawmakers warily watch President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve a conflict that the administration launched on its own and now needs Congress to fund.

The outcome Tuesday is not expected to be much different from the previous Senate efforts, which have all failed. But a growing number of Republican lawmakers in both the House and Senate have expressed their concerns over both the war and the deal Trump struck with Iran to end it. Democrats are daring the Republicans to join them in standing up to the Trump administration.

"Why is this vote different?" asked Sen. Tim Kaine, the Democrat from Virginia who has led his party's efforts.

Kaine said the pause in fighting, as Trump's team works to shore up a fragile ceasefire, provides the perfect time for Congress to step back and assess "what should the next chapter be."

The vote also comes as the Pentagon is seeking $80 billion from Congress mostly for the Iran war as it backfills munitions and stockpiles.