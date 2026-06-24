Andy Burnham inches closer to power in Britain as outgoing PM Keir Starmer seeks a legacy

LONDON: Andy Burnham took a step closer to becoming Britain's next prime minister without a contest on Wednesday when Cabinet minister Darren Jones, touted as a possible rival, said he would not run.

Meanwhile, Keir Starmer, seeking to secure a legacy before he leaves office, faces the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in Parliament before flying to Berlin to meet European allies for talks on Ukraine and the Middle East.

Starmer announced his plan to resign on Monday and will be out of office within weeks once the governing Labour Party picks a new leader.

Jones, a Starmer ally, had been encouraged to run so that Burnham faces a test of his ideas and policies in front of Labour lawmakers and members. Others argue that a leadership contest will only focus attention on the party's internal divisions and extend a period of political uncertainty.

Jones told Sky News that running for the leadership is "not something that I'm going to do." But he cautioned Burnham against veering too far to the left in economic policy, a concern of some in the business and financial worlds.

Burnham is expected to choose a new Treasury chief to replace Starmer appointee Rachel Reeves. Jones said it must be someone "that can reassure the markets, reassure the trade unions and reassure the parliamentary Labour Party, and by extension the public."

Burnham is expected to make a speech next week outlining some of his economic plans.

Starmer is leaving after two years in office marred by missteps and judgment errors that eroded his standing with his party and the public.