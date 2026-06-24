European heat wave triggers health warnings from London to Milan as temperatures rise even higher

LONDON: People in large parts of the U.K. are being warned that high temperatures will present a risk to life on Wednesday as a “heat-dome” over Western Europe brings extreme conditions to the continent.

The “red heat health” alert for much of central and southern England, as well as Wales, is only the second such warning ever issued by U.K. authorities. The first was in July 2022, when temperatures exceeded 40 degrees C (104 F).

Authorities in France, Italy and Spain have also issued warnings about the risks of extreme heat for tens of millions of people.

The UK is braced for the highest ever June temperatures, with the Met Office forecasting a high of 38 degrees C in southern England. Temperatures reached 34.6 degrees C on Tuesday in Wisely, southwest of London.

“Red warnings are reserved for the most severe events and we’re expecting severe and significant impacts from this heat wave, with health impacts likely for many, even beyond those who are normally more vulnerable to the heat,” said Mark Sidaway, deputy chief forecaster for the U.K. Met Office.

Some schools in England are closed due to the heat and many train services have been canceled with passengers urged to avoid nonessential travel in areas covered by the red warning.