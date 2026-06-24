How a heat dome is formed and why experts blame one for Europe’s baking temperatures

Europe is sizzling under an early heat wave this week, with millions of people experiencing extremely high temperatures, and experts say a phenomenon known as a heat dome is to blame.

Here’s what to know.

What is a heat dome?

Heat domes are essentially high-pressure systems that remain stationary for a few days, trapping dangerous heat and humidity, said Mireia Ginesta, a research associate at the Climate Litigation Lab at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment.

Heat domes result from a northward bulge in the jet stream — a river of fast-moving wind at high elevations — that creates the weather we experience.

“High-pressure system means that the air is sinking, and as the air goes down to lower altitudes, it becomes compressed,” Ginesta said. “So the pressure increases and the temperature also increases.”

How does a heat dome play a role in heat waves?

Those “bulges” are what set up the conditions that lead to a heat wave, said Jennifer Francis, a climate scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center.

“The heat dome is really what the jet stream is doing,” Francis said. “The heat wave is what we feel at the surface.”

What is happening in Europe this week?

Millions of people across the continent have been experiencing exceptionally high temperatures as an early summer heat wave sears France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

“In Europe, they’re just not used to this,” Francis said. “It’s really just in the last decade or two where these sorts of really brutal heat waves have been happening and killing a lot of people because they don’t have the means to stay cool.”