Mamdani proves his power in New York races, plus more takeaways from Tuesday's US House primaries

Lasher won Manhattan House primary where AI regulation was debated

One crowded Democratic primary in Manhattan had become a proxy battle between two powerful camps in the artificial intelligence industry because of one candidate: New York Assemblyman Alex Bores.

Bores, a former Palantir employee, had cited ethical concerns in leaving the company and pushed one of the more sweeping state-level AI regulation bills in the country. He pointed to that legislation, which faced some industry pushback, as a framework for how he'd approach regulation in Congress.

His entry in the race for retiring Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler's seat prompted a political group financed by investors in OpenAI to spend more than $7 million in ads attacking Bores — only for an opposing group connected to Anthropic to ride to his aid with more than $10 million.

Bores fell short in the primary, which was won by Assemblymember Micah Lasher, a longtime government hand backed by Democratic leaders. Lasher had criticized Bores by suggesting he would be beholden to the big tech faction who supported him.

"I have some news for the two big AI companies who've taken such an unusual interest in who won this congressional seat," he said Tuesday night. "I won't be taking my cues from either of you when it comes to protecting our kids, our jobs, our environment."

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, and former Republican lawyer George Conway rounded out the field.

Trump successfully hedges in South Carolina after endorsement record gets shakier

The president is proud of his ability to pick winners in Republican primaries, but he stumbled in governor's races earlier this month. First US Rep. Randy Feenstra lost to businessman Zach Lahn in Iowa, then Lt. Gov. Burt Jones fell short to billionaire Rick Jackson in Georgia.

So Trump took steps to ensure a victory for his endorsement in South Carolina on Tuesday. After initially endorsing Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette shortly before the primary, he decided to also support state Attorney General Alan Wilson in the runoff.

"I can't hurt one of them by only Endorsing the other, so therefore, I am going to Endorse, for Governor of South Carolina, both Pam Evette and Alan Wilson!" he wrote in a social media post Friday. "It's a Wealth of Riches – With either one you can't go wrong."

It appeared to be a prescient decision, and Wilson swiftly came out on top in the runoff.

"I was honored to receive his endorsement," Wilson told his supporters of Trump in accepting victory Tuesday. "I think he saw the fight in our campaign, the energy in our campaign. And think he likes a fighter and I think that's won him over. I want to thank you, Mr. President."

In the end, Trump's endorsement was another winner on the night.

"Alan Wilson wins!" he posted on social media. "Endorsed by President Trump!"