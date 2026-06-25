'Maybe it wasn't our missile': Trump casts doubt on US role in Iranian school strike

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Wednesday cast doubt on US involvement in the missile strike on an Iranian school "because missiles were flying all over the place" on the first day of the Middle East war.

The attack killed 73 boys, 47 girls, 26 teachers, seven parents, a school bus driver, and another adult in the southern city of Minab on February 28, according to Iranian state media.

"It's horrible what happened, but there were missiles flying all over the place, and somebody said it was our missile, well, maybe it wasn't our missile. But I've seen nothing to lead me to believe it was," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump then called on Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, seated on a couch in the Oval Office, to back up his assertion.

"Well Mr. President, we've taken the investigation very seriously, and when, when the appropriate time is right, whatever that outcome is, that'll be the time to divulge," Hegseth said.

The United States has avoided assuming responsibility for the tragedy, with Trump initially claiming Iran may have struck the school itself because "they have no accuracy whatsoever" with their munitions.

In May, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Admiral Brad Cooper, told Congress the military will share the results of any investigation when complete and that a "complex" probe was underway.

The New York Times has previously reported that the school was hit by a US Tomahawk cruise missile, a weapon which Iran does not possess. CNN has also reported that the US was responsible for the attack.

Despite being in the minority, House Democrats filed impeachment proceedings against Hegseth in the wake of the attack.

Last week Senate Democrats threatened to block his travel funds until he submits "unredacted civilian harm investigations," including for the Minab school.