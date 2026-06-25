World offers solidarity and aid as Venezuela reels from quakes

CARACAS: Offers of support and condolences poured into Venezuela on Thursday after two powerful earthquakes left at least 32 dead and hundreds injured.

US, China both 'willing' to help

"The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths," US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends."

China also said it was ready to send whatever was needed.

"China is willing to provide what help it can in an appropriate manner according to the needs of the Venezuelan side," foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a news briefing.

"As of now, there have been no reports of casualties among Chinese citizens."

Latin American solidarity

Latin American governments were quick to offer solidarity and help.

"For the time being, they have asked us for support in the form of specialist rescue and medical personnel," Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on X.

"Mexico always stands in solidarity and always will."

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he had listened to news about the quake "with great concern and dismay" and would support recovery efforts.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said he had readied 300 rescuers and paramedics and 50 tons of equipment, medicines, and basic supplies.

Cuban health workers were already on the scene, said Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, and were "fully mobilized and providing medical services to the affected population".

Argentina, Costa Rica, Chile and Uruguay all expressed solidarity and offered help, while Ecuador and Dominican Republic both said they had readied aid to send.