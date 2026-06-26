Europe's heatwaves pose growing threat to economy, productivity and growth

FRANCE: When the mercury rises so do the costs for an economy as productivity melts and growth becomes lethargic, providing an additional challenge to Europe as it struggles with high energy prices.

"Extreme heat is emerging as a structural economic risk, with Europe highly exposed," wrote the trade credit arm of European insurer Allianz as the continent swelters under its second heatwave of the year.

Europe has a number of weaknesses: an ageing population, dense urban centres with many buildings not built for extreme heat, and just 19 percent of households with air conditioning compared to 90 percent in the United States, the analysts noted.

Heatwaves are becoming frequent as Europe warms faster than other regions of the world, and many scientists consider human activity will cause more extreme weather events.

"France is working in slow mode," recently observed Patrick Martin, head of Medef, France's main employers' organisation.

"Inevitably, it disrupts work and leads to less work being accomplished," he told BFM television.

Allianz Trade has identified "a critical threshold" of around 30C beyond which productivity losses intensify rapidly.

According to AFP's calculations more than 100 million people in Europe were set to experience temperatures in excess of 35C on Thursday, and nearly two-thirds of Europeans living where temperatures would surpass 30C.