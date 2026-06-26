Russia says 660 Ukrainian drones shot down overnight: defence ministry

RUSSIA: Russian air defences shot down 660 Ukrainian drones overnight, the defence ministry said Friday, one of the highest figures since the start of the conflict.

Drones were destroyed over more than a dozen regions, including the Russian capital and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, the Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov, the ministry said on Russia's state-run Max platform.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, said at least 47 drones heading toward the capital were intercepted.