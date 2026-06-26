Seafarers feel forgotten, shipping must not be geopolitical collateral: IMO chief

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has urged countries to keep shipping out of geopolitical disputes, saying seafarers are paying a heavy price amid the US-Iran conflict.
"For me, the key message is very loud and clear. We need to look after the seafarers better, and shipping should not be used as collateral in any geopolitical conflict," Dominguez said during a virtual press conference on Thursday.
His remarks come after three Indian seafarers were killed earlier this month in a US attack on the commercial tanker Settebello off the coast of Oman. The vessel had 24 Indian crew members on board. The incident followed another attack on a Palau-flagged ship carrying 24 Indians as it attempted to evade a US blockade of Iranian ports.
Highlighting the human cost of the conflict, Dominguez said innocent seafarers and civilians worldwide are bearing the consequences of a crisis they are not part of.
India, which supplies around 12 per cent of the world's seafaring workforce, has raised concerns at the United Nations over attacks on merchant vessels and maritime routes in the region.
New Delhi has told the UN Security Council that several Indian nationals have been killed or remain missing due to the violence.
"Many Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of attacks against countries of the region and against merchant vessels and sea lanes of communication," India said.
Dominguez noted that seafarers often receive little attention despite facing grave risks.
"The seafarers feel forgotten, particularly by the global media and by everyone around the world, and whenever they turn on the news, they listen to how this conflict is really being negative for the countries, for the global economy, the fuel price etc, and not so much attention on the innocent seafarers."
He reiterated that seafarers remain at the centre of the IMO's efforts and described the loss of life at sea as deeply troubling.
"It is regrettable that 14 seafarers have actually lost their lives in more than 40 attacks on different vessels during the conflict," he said.
The IMO chief said he has been in touch with seafarers who managed to leave the region and has worked with governments, flag states, shipowners and crew nationalities to support those still stranded.
"The main focus of my actions has been working with the countries in the region, the flag states of all those vessels, as well as the nationalities of the seafarers and the ship owners to continue to provide support to the seafarers that are still stuck there," he said.
According to Dominguez, efforts are focused on ensuring access to food, water, fuel and medical assistance, while also helping crew members stay connected with their families.
"I also learned… not only how difficult it's been for them to be in an area with so much danger and uncertainty, but at the same time how resilient they are in supporting each other," he said.
Following the attack on Settebello, Dominguez had condemned the incident and stressed the need to safeguard civilian shipping and freedom of navigation.
"This is simply unacceptable. My thoughts are with the families of the three seafarers who lost their lives and with all those awaiting news of the crew members," he had said.
"All actions affecting international shipping must fully respect international law and the safety of life at sea. The protection of seafarers is a shared responsibility that must remain paramount," Dominguez added.
Meanwhile, the IMO said on Thursday that it has temporarily suspended its evacuation operation in the Gulf of Oman following another attack on a vessel, pending further assessment of the security situation.
(With inputs from PTI)