Seafarers feel forgotten, shipping must not be geopolitical collateral: IMO chief

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has urged countries to keep shipping out of geopolitical disputes, saying seafarers are paying a heavy price amid the US-Iran conflict.

"For me, the key message is very loud and clear. We need to look after the seafarers better, and shipping should not be used as collateral in any geopolitical conflict," Dominguez said during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

His remarks come after three Indian seafarers were killed earlier this month in a US attack on the commercial tanker Settebello off the coast of Oman. The vessel had 24 Indian crew members on board. The incident followed another attack on a Palau-flagged ship carrying 24 Indians as it attempted to evade a US blockade of Iranian ports.

Highlighting the human cost of the conflict, Dominguez said innocent seafarers and civilians worldwide are bearing the consequences of a crisis they are not part of.

India, which supplies around 12 per cent of the world's seafaring workforce, has raised concerns at the United Nations over attacks on merchant vessels and maritime routes in the region.

New Delhi has told the UN Security Council that several Indian nationals have been killed or remain missing due to the violence.

"Many Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of attacks against countries of the region and against merchant vessels and sea lanes of communication," India said.