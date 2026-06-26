Senior US military official arrives in Venezuela to oversee earthquake response: Southern Command

SOUTHCOM is supporting relief operations by the State Department and Jarrard is serving as the senior SOUTHCOM official on the ground, it said in a statement on X.

"The interim Government of Venezuela formally requested U.S. support following the earthquakes," the statement said.

The post included a photo of Jarrard greeted by what appeared to be two Venezuelan representatives at an unspecified location.

US military forces "will utilize fixed and rotor wing aircraft to provide specialized mobility services" and assist with damage assessment and delivering aid, according to SOUTHCOM.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said earlier that he "immediately mobilized the War Department" at President Donald Trump's direction to work alongside the State Department to support the Venezuelan people.