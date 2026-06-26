Two Punjab-origin men charged in Surrey shooting linked to extortion violence in Canada

CHANDIGARH: Two Indian-origin men from Punjab have been arrested and charged in a case of alleged firing at a residence in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, under the Criminal Code following a Surrey Police Service (SPS) investigation into the recent wave of extortion-related violence in the city.

A statement issued by the SPS said two men have been arrested and charged with Criminal Code offences following an investigation into an alleged shots-fired incident near a residence on June 11.

“The SPS Frontline officers were called shortly after 6 am about reports that gun shots had been fired outside a residence near 96 Avenue and 133A Street about 30 minutes earlier, at approximately 5.30 am. Officers confirmed damage caused by gunfire to the exterior of the residence. The residence was occupied at the time of the shots fired and fortunately no one was injured,” it added.

The SPS Extortion Response Team (ExRT) took over the investigation, with support from Project Assurance and frontline officers, following an initial probe by the SPS Major Crime Section. Suspects and two associated residences in Surrey were identified, and search warrants were obtained.

“On June 12, SPS ExRT members executed the warrants with the assistance of the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team (LMD ERT), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and other SPS teams. Four men were arrested during the execution of the warrants. Two men are now charged with Criminal Code offences in connection with the June 11 shooting. Twenty-one-year-old Arman Singh has been charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, while Simarjeet Singh (22) has been charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm,” the statement read.