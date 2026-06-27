Australian man arrested in Thailand after teen girl's body found in suitcase

An Australian man has been arrested in Thailand after the body of a teenage girl was found stuffed inside a suitcase on June 26.

Simon Carman, 46, was arrested at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, according to ABC News.

The body of the 17-year-old girl from Kalasin province was found inside a suitcase near the resort city of Pattaya.

Her friends reported her missing on Friday afternoon after they did not hear from her. Police retraced her last moments to the hotel room that she had entered with Carman, reports said.

Carman has been charged with four offences, including murder, which carries the death penalty or life in prison. Police said he denies the charges.

However, The Pattaya News reported that the Australian man Simon Peter Carman has confessed to the crime after intially denying involvement.