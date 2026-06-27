Indonesian police arrest dozens in anti-government protest

SURABAYA: Indonesian police have arrested dozens of protesters following a rally against President Prabowo Subianto's policies in the country's second-largest city, a rights group said on Saturday.

Around 100 people gathered near a government building in Surabaya on Friday, AFP journalists estimated, to protest a fuel price hike and Prabowo's flagship free meals scheme.

Some demonstrators hurled rocks towards police and set fire to rubbish in the middle of the road, prompting officers to arrest them, the reporters saw.

Twenty-four protesters were arrested, Fatkul Khoir, a coordinator at rights group KontraS Surabaya, told AFP on Saturday.

Police questioned them until 3:30 am on Saturday but did not charge them, he said.

Surabaya police chief Luthfie Sulistiawan told reporters late Friday that officers had taken "firm actions" to push back protesters after some threw projectiles.

He said there had been "dozens" of arrests but did not specify the number.