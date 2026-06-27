Tibet groups write to 14 foreign ministers to oppose China’s 'Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress' Law

CHANDIGARH: Three days before China’s law on 'Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress' comes into effect on July 1, around 151 Tibetan organisations and Tibet support groups have appealed to the foreign ministers of 14 countries and the European Union to oppose this law.

They described this legislation as a 'direct assault on the fundamental rights, identity and future of the Tibetan people'.

The open letter addressed to the foreign ministers of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union reads, "The new law provides Beijing with a legal framework to intensify its campaign of forced assimilation by restricting the use of the Tibetan language, curbing religious freedom, suppressing cultural practices and penalizing peaceful expressions of Tibetan identity.’’

The letter has been sent to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with his counterparts, including Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, German Foreign Minister Dr Johann Wadephul and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas.

The groups expressed concern over provisions requiring parents to educate children to love the Communist Party of China. They alleged that the legislation prioritises Mandarin Chinese in education and public life, mandates state-led social integration and expands penalties for actions deemed to threaten ethnic unity.

They also argued that the law would enable authorities to regulate what Tibetan families teach about their history, culture, religion and identity.

The groups also highlighted that in China’s residential boarding school system, at least one million Tibetan children have been separated from their families and communities.