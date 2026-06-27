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Two tropical storms pound Japan, causing flooding and landslides

Heavy downpours triggered flooding in parts of western Japan on Friday as two approaching tropical storms added to a seasonal rain front already stuck above the country.
City workers repair a road damaged by water from a manhole following heavy rain, in Osaka, western Japan, Friday, June 26, 2026.
City workers repair a road damaged by water from a manhole following heavy rain, in Osaka, western Japan, Friday, June 26, 2026.(Photo | Kyodo News via AP)
Associated Press
Updated on
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TOKYO: Two major storm systems pounded Japan on Saturday, causing landslides and floods and leaving one dead and several injured, media and officials said.

The storms, Mekkhala and Higos, have dumped heavy rain and damaged roads as Japan experiences its annual rainy season.

A man in his 70s died and three others were injured after a house collapsed in a landslide in Yamaguchi Prefecture on Friday, Japan’s Kyodo News Agency reported.

Television footage from Kyoto showed the Kamo River swollen with churning, muddy water. A flooding alert was issued in parts of Kyoto, Osaka and other areas in western Japan.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said more than 30 homes were flooded in Nara and Hiroshima on Friday. Heavy rain also disrupted some train operations and flights in the area.

heavy rain
western Japan
tropical storms