America split from monarchy 250 years ago. Trump's presidency is testing how far it's come

Past presidents were branded as imperial, but Trump stands out

There is a long American political traditional of opponents reviling presidents as kings. But Julian Zelizer, a Princeton University historian, said the label fits differently on Trump.

"It's more about how he imagines who is he and what the presidency is," Zelizer said. "We're celebrating founding principles, and that was a driving issue — fears of how a centralized power can be corrupted. And here we are again."

When King Charles III visited Trump this year, the official White House X account posted an image of the two men with the caption "TWO KINGS."

At the start of his second term, Trump declared he had ended a New York City transportation program and posted: "LONG LIVE THE KING." The posts also seemed to indicate a willingness to leverage the label and the reaction it provokes in his critics.

It is no coincidence that the main resistance movement in Trump's second term adopted the slogan "No Kings." Ezra Levin of Indivisible said activists were thinking ahead to 2026 and the America 250 celebration when they chose the label.

"It looks like the same kind of tyranny we were rebelling against 250 years ago, the type of domination of Americans by a secret police force that's murdering people in the streets like in Minneapolis this year and in Boston in 1770," Levin said, referring to demonstrations against the administration's immigration crackdown that led to the fatal shootings of two protesters this year by federal officers.

When asked for comment, the White House referred to Trump's own statements about his use of executive power. The president has weighed in multiple times about his maximalist approach.

During his first term, he referred to Article II of the Constitution when he told participants in a youth summit, "I have the right to do whatever I want as president," while declaring that it "gives me all of these rights at a level nobody has ever seen before." He told The New York Times in an interview this year that the only check on his global power was "my own morality. My own mind. It's the only thing that can stop me."

Yet he also has said that portrayals of his approach as authoritarian were wrong: "I'm not a dictator," he told reporters last year. In response to a question about whether he was concentrating power in the presidency, Trump told Time in an interview last year, "I don't think so. I think I'm using it properly, and I'm also using it as per my election."