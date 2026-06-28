EU raises concerns over Iran-US ceasefire violations in call with Pakistan's Ishaq Dar

The European Union's top foreign policy and security official Kaja Kallas, in a call with Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday, expressed "serious concerns" at the recent ceasefire violations between the US and Iran.

Kallas, who is High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, held a telephonic call with Dar, who is also the foreign minister.

According to a statement by Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO), the two reviewed the rapidly evolving regional situation.

“She (Kallas) appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts culminating in signing of the Islamabad MoU; however she expressed serious concerns at the recent ceasefire violations and stressed that channels of communication must remain open,” FO said.

Dar apprised her about Pakistan’s continued diplomatic efforts towards a comprehensive framework for peace and stability in West Asia.

He also emphasised the necessity for all parties to abide by the ceasefire agreement.

The two sides agreed to maintain close contact, according to the FO.

Iran and the US signed the MoU on June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators.