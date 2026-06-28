Hezbollah lawmaker warns of Lebanese 'internal conflict' after Israel deal

BEIRUT: Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah warned on Sunday of "internal conflict" in Lebanon over the country's agreement with Israel, which the Iran-backed militant group rejects, predicting that the deal would not be implemented.

The agreement, which was signed in Washington on Friday after five rounds of talks and aims to pave the way to peace between the neighbours, includes plans to disarm Hezbollah.

Fadlallah spoke a day after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told US President Donald Trump in a phone call that the Lebanese state "will assume its responsibilities" in implementing the framework agreement.

Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem had said on Saturday that the group would treat the deal as "null and void" and described it as "a surrender of sovereignty".

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the wider Middle East war in March with rocket fire aimed at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes, and Israel responded with heavy airstrikes and a ground invasion.

On Sunday, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported a new attack on the country's south, saying "an Israeli warplane carried out an airstrike targeting the outskirts of the towns of Deir Seryan and Taybeh".