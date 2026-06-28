Venezuelan footballer Héctor Bello mourns wife who died shielding daughter in Venezuela earthquake

In the chaos of Venezuela's deadliest earthquake in more than a century, one family's tragedy has come to embody the extraordinary acts of love and sacrifice witnessed amid the devastation.
Venezuelan footballer Héctor Bello is grieving the loss of his wife, Andrea Bello, who, according to his account and local media reports, used her body to shield their one-year-old daughter as their building collapsed during last week's powerful twin earthquakes. Their daughter survived. Andrea did not.
The defender, who plays for second-division side Marítimo de La Guaira, shared the heartbreaking news in a series of emotional Instagram posts after learning of his wife's death.
"How do I explain to our daughter that you gave your life to save hers?" he wrote. "You'll always be our favourite heroine. I'll make sure she grows up knowing how much you loved her and how you saved her."
According to Venezuelan media reports, Andrea was trapped when a structure collapsed in La Guaira, one of the regions hardest hit by the earthquakes. Rescue workers later recovered her body from the rubble, while the couple's young daughter, Alana, was found alive.
In another post, Bello described the overwhelming grief of returning to find his family shattered.
"My daughter and her aunt are recovering," he wrote from the hospital. "I need my little girl to help heal a heart that has been broken into pieces."
The tragedy has resonated across Venezuela's football community. Clubs, teammates and supporters have flooded social media with messages of condolence, while local football outlet Cumaná de Campeones described Andrea's actions as an act of extraordinary courage that saved the life of her child.
The family's loss unfolded against the backdrop of one of Venezuela's worst natural disasters in modern history. Twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 struck within a minute of each other on June 24, causing widespread destruction across Caracas, La Guaira and neighbouring regions. Buildings collapsed, roads were damaged and emergency services struggled to reach those trapped beneath debris.
As rescue operations entered their fourth day, authorities said the death toll had climbed dramatically while thousands remained injured or missing. International search-and-rescue teams from several countries joined Venezuelan emergency workers in combing through collapsed buildings in the hope of finding more survivors.
Amid the staggering scale of destruction, Andrea Bello's final act has emerged as one of the disaster's defining human stories, a mother who, in her final moments, placed herself between danger and her child.