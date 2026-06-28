Venezuelan footballer Héctor Bello mourns wife who died shielding daughter in Venezuela earthquake

In the chaos of Venezuela's deadliest earthquake in more than a century, one family's tragedy has come to embody the extraordinary acts of love and sacrifice witnessed amid the devastation.

Venezuelan footballer Héctor Bello is grieving the loss of his wife, Andrea Bello, who, according to his account and local media reports, used her body to shield their one-year-old daughter as their building collapsed during last week's powerful twin earthquakes. Their daughter survived. Andrea did not.

The defender, who plays for second-division side Marítimo de La Guaira, shared the heartbreaking news in a series of emotional Instagram posts after learning of his wife's death.

"How do I explain to our daughter that you gave your life to save hers?" he wrote. "You'll always be our favourite heroine. I'll make sure she grows up knowing how much you loved her and how you saved her."

According to Venezuelan media reports, Andrea was trapped when a structure collapsed in La Guaira, one of the regions hardest hit by the earthquakes. Rescue workers later recovered her body from the rubble, while the couple's young daughter, Alana, was found alive.

In another post, Bello described the overwhelming grief of returning to find his family shattered.

"My daughter and her aunt are recovering," he wrote from the hospital. "I need my little girl to help heal a heart that has been broken into pieces."