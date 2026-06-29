Iran says met with Oman on managing Hormuz

TEHRAN: Iran said Monday it had held its first meeting with Oman on managing the Strait of Hormuz since it signed a preliminary deal to end the West Asia war with the United States.

The announcement followed the US saying it had agreed with Iran to halt attacks after an exchange of strikes strained their deal, with the two sides planning to renew talks to end the conflict.

A series of exchanges of fire has underscored the fragility of the Pakistan-brokered agreement to stop the war, which sowed havoc across West Asia and snarled the flow of oil and gas shipments through the vital Hormuz strait.

Iran and Oman border the strait, through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas passed prior to the conflict. Tehran blockaded Hormuz to gain leverage over its foes, and it remains a key sticking point in the negotiations with the US.

"During a trip to Muscat, the first meeting of the Joint Hormuz Committee was held," said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on X. "While reviewing the current issues related to the strait, we exchanged views on the future management."

The announcement came hours after a US official told AFP that technical talks with Iran would continue.

"Both sides will stand down for now and vessels can move freely" in and around the strait, the official said in an email.

Iran did not immediately comment on the US statement, and the US official did not confirm a US media report that talks would resume Tuesday in Qatar.

Iran had on Sunday warned that any attempt by ships to bypass its preferred route through Hormuz would "increase tensions" in West Asia.

The strait comprises Omani and Iranian territorial waters, but under customary international law the two cannot generally block passage or charge tolls.

Tehran's continued exercise of control over the strait has sparked repeated flare-ups, the latest of which came early Sunday, when US Central Command said it had attacked 10 Iranian military targets over "continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping".

Iran said it retaliated with strikes against US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. Both Kuwait and Bahrain denounced the Iranian attacks.