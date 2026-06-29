Pakistani airstrikes kill 36 civilians in Afghanistan and wound 160, officials say

KABUL: Overnight airstrikes by Pakistani forces have killed at least 36 civilians and injured more than 160 others, Afghan officials said Monday, as tensions between the neighbors further escalated.

Pakistani security forces carried out a ground operation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border late Sunday, followed by strikes against militant hideouts and safe havens, killing 29 fighters, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said. They said the operations were launched in response to multiple militant attacks across Pakistan.

Afghanistan condemned the strikes as a "cowardly act of aggression" and an "act of brutality."

Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban government, said the Pakistani forces targeted a home in Chamkani district, in Paktia province, killing an elderly man and a child, while other family members were injured. When residents gathered to rescue people, the area was struck again, killing 28 villagers and wounding 158, he said.

Six people, mostly women and children, were killed in a village in Giyan district, Paktika province, when another home was struck, he said. A civilian home in Kunar province was also hit, causing no casualties but killing some 30 livestock.