US and Iran pause strikes but disagree over next steps on talks

Increased tension in waterway vital to world energy supplies

During the war that began Feb. 28, Iran's attacks and threats stopped cargo ships and tankers from moving through the Strait of Hormuz, creating a global energy crisis.

In recent days, Iran has twice attacked vessels in the strait — including a tanker filled with Qatari crude — following efforts to open Oman's territorial waters to both inbound and outbound traffic from the Persian Gulf.

The attacks drew retaliatory American airstrikes and raised concerns that negotiations to reach a formal end to the war could be disrupted. Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday.

The strait has long been considered an international waterway despite its location in Iran and Oman's territorial waters.

Pezeshkian says $6 billion coming to Iran

Pezeshkian offered praise for the interim deal in comments published Monday by the state-run IRNA news agency, calling it "a great victory for the Iranian people."

"Based on the plans made, $6 billion out of the total $12 billion of Iranian resources in Qatar will be released and returned to the country, and necessary follow-ups are being carried out," he said. He did not elaborate.

Pezeshkian, a reformist within Iran's theocracy, is the highest-ranking official within Iran to reference the release of the funds held by Qatar, a key mediator along with Pakistan in the negotiations.

So far, U.S. officials say no frozen Iranian assets have been released. Qatar as well as has not acknowledged any such transfer.

Confusion mounts over next round of Iran-US talks

Pakistan, a key mediator, has said talks between Iran and the U.S. would resume Tuesday.

Gharibabadi, the Iranian negotiator, cast doubt on the meeting in comments published by IRNA.

"Reports by some media about technical talks by the working groups being held in Doha are not confirmed," he said.

Technical talks involve lower-level diplomats working on the specifics of any deal that would draw top leaders from Iran and the U.S. back to the table.

Oman, Iran discuss possible fees for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz

Oman's foreign minister, Badr Albusaidi, said Monday that Oman and Iran are considering charging service-related fees for commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Albusaidi said services could include water safety measures, pollution prevention, navigational assistance and preparedness for incidents such as fires. He told Radio Monte Carlo while visiting France that there are "successful examples" of similar services being provided in compliance with maritime law.

Albusaidi said Oman does not support imposing transit fees on ships.

"This is internationally forbidden," he said, "and we are abiding by these rules."

Lebanon's president says it will deploy troops as part of deal with Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday that Lebanon is determined to deploy troops along its entire southern border as part of a framework agreement with Israel signed Friday. He made the remark while meeting with Adm. Brad Cooper, the top U.S. military commander in the Middle East.

The deal was rejected by the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, which triggered the latest war with Israel on March 2 when it fired rockets across Lebanon's southern border and into northern Israel.

The Israel-Lebanon deal calls for Hezbollah to be disarmed before Israel will withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon. Israel agreed to withdraw initially from a couple of "pilot zones" where the Lebanese army would then deploy, but no details have been shared about how that will work in practice.

Hezbollah officials have warned that attempts to implement the plan could lead to civil war.