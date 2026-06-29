US says Iran talks to continue, 'both sides' pausing strikes

The United States and Iran have agreed to halt further military strikes and continue technical negotiations aimed at preserving a fragile ceasefire, AFP reported, citing a senior US official.

"Technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the MOU (memorandum of understanding). Both sides will stand down for now and vessels can move freely" in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the official said in an email, according to AFP. The official did not confirm reports that negotiations would resume in Doha on Tuesday.

The announcement follows several days of military escalation that threatened to derail the June 17 memorandum of understanding. The United States on Sunday had launched retaliatory strikes on Iranian targets after an attack on a commercial cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, a report by Axios says that, US and Iranian negotiators are expected to meet in Doha this week to discuss implementation of the agreement, with talks focused primarily on maritime security and ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the negotiations, with both sides seeking to prevent further disruptions to one of the world's busiest energy shipping routes. Despite the agreement to pause hostilities, tensions remain high as Iran continues to assert its authority over the strategic waterway.

The latest understanding marks an effort by both Washington and Tehran to stabilise the situation after accusing each other of violating the June 17 agreement. While the pause in strikes has raised hopes of renewed diplomacy.