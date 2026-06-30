Manhunt underway after 14 prisoners escape from police van in Pakistan

As many as 14 undertrial prisoners overpowered security guards and escaped from a prison van in Pakistan on Monday.

The prisoners were being transported from Kahuta to Adiala Jail when the incident took place in the Sihala area of Rawalpindi.

A violent altercation reportedly broke out among the prisoners inside the van, following which they overpowered the guards and escaped. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sihala police station in Islamabad district, according to a report.

Police have since managed to recapture four of the escaped prisoners during a search operation.

Dawn, quoting a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, reported that an inquiry into the incident has been initiated under the supervision of senior officers, and "strict departmental action will be taken against those found responsible."

According to the report, earlier this month, two police officials and two other individuals were booked after an undertrial prisoner escaped from Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in Rawalpindi.

Last year, more than 200 inmates escaped from District Prison Malir in Karachi.

In the wake of the jailbreak, described as "one of the largest-ever in Pakistan" by provincial Law Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah removed the provincial prisons chief and suspended the deputy inspector general of prisons, as well as the prison superintendent, the Dawn report noted.