Trump slams US Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship; calls it 'too bad for country'

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump reacted sharply after a divided Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a broad conception of birthright citizenship, rejecting his executive order that sought to deny automatic citizenship to children born to people in the United States illegally or temporarily.

Trump called the ruling “too bad for our Country,” but said Congress could “easily” address it through legislation, adding that “No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary!”

However, the Supreme Court’s decision makes clear that such a change would require a constitutional amendment. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the court, pointed directly to the Fourteenth Amendment in reaffirming that anyone born in the United States, with very limited exceptions, is a citizen.

A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a broad conception of birthright citizenship, rejecting President Donald Trump's executive order declaring that children born to people who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.

The justices relied on a long-settled understanding of the 14th Amendment, adopted after the Civil War, and more recent federal laws in ruling that anyone born in the country, with very limited exceptions, is a citizen.

"Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights—to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to 'every free-born person in this land,'" Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court, citing congressional debate over the amendment. "We keep that promise today."

Three conservative justices would have allowed the restrictions to take effect.

The Republican president's restrictions had been blocked by several lower courts and had not taken effect anywhere in the U.S.

During arguments in April, both conservative and liberal justices questioned the order's legality in a momentous case that was magnified by Trump's unprecedented attendance in the courtroom.