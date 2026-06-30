US Supreme Court is set to rule on Trump's challenge to birthright citizenship

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will rule on the constitutionality of President Donald Trump's order on birthright citizenship declaring that children born to parents who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.

The decision comes on the final day of a Supreme Court term that has centered on Trump's expansive claims of presidential power — and largely ruled in his favor.

The court on Monday handed Trump a major win by upholding his firings of independent federal agency heads at will, with the exception of Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, who will retain her job while she fights the president's effort to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud.

Here's the latest:

Dueling views on birthright citizenship

In oral arguments, Sauer, the lawyer for Trump's administration, said that birthright citizenship encourages illegal immigration and "rewards illegal aliens who not only violate the immigration laws but also jump in front of those who follow the rules."

The practice "demeans the priceless and profound gift of American citizenship," he told the court.

But the American Civil Liberties Union, which is challenging Trump's order, sees it very differently.

"It's one of the clearest statements of who we are as a country," the ACLU said in a statement. "No matter who your parents are, if you're born here, you belong here."

America's views on birthright citizenship

Most Americans say they believe in birthright citizenship, though many are conflicted about exactly who it should apply to.

An April survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research of more than 2,500 U.S. adults found that about two-thirds say children born in the U.S. should get automatic citizenship. That number drops to 44% for Republicans.

But the poll also showed ambivalence when it came to specifics.

For example, 75% of U.S. adults support automatic citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents in the country on work visas. Only about half, though, believe in it for children born to parents who are illegally in the country.

The court ruled Monday that states can count late-arriving mailed ballots

The 5-4 decision rejected a Republican-led attack on laws in more than half the states and the District of Columbia that permit mailed ballots to arrive and be counted some number of days after the election, provided they are postmarked by Election Day.

The outcome spares officials the headache of changing their ballot rules just a few months before the 2026 midterm congressional elections.

In just over half of those states, the more forgiving deadlines apply only to ballots cast by military and overseas voters.