Japan prepares for deployment of its first home-developed long-range missile

TOKYO: Japan is preparing to deploy its first batch of domestically developed long-range missiles, with their launchers arriving at an army camp Monday as the country accelerates its offensive capability in response to rising challenges in the region.

The upgraded Type-12 land-to-ship missiles will be deployed at Camp Kengun in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto by the end of March, completing the process of deployment, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said without giving details.

Army vehicles carrying the launchers and other equipment arrived past midnight in a highly secretive mission criticised by residents. Dozens of people stood outside of the camp, shouting "Stop long-range missile deployment!" and holding banners carrying messages of protest.

Opponents have complained about the lack of transparency and said the deployment would instead escalate tension and make the missiles the target of attacks.

"The prefecture has never been notified," Kumamoto Gov. Takashi Kimura told reporters Monday. "It is extremely disappointing that we learned this from media reports."

The regional defense bureau in Kyusu later Monday announced plans to invite local representatives for an equipment exhibit at the camp next week ahead of the missile deployment on March 31. Town hall meetings are not planned.