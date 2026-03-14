Israel's war has already displaced nearly million Lebanese as aid groups warn of humanitarian crisis

BEIRUT: Fatima Nazha slept on the street for two days after she and her family fled their home in Beirut's southern suburbs following an Israeli mass evacuation order.

All of the schools the government turned into shelters were full, and the family couldn't afford a hotel or an apartment, so she and her husband eventually moved into a tent in the country's biggest stadium while their kids and grandchildren found shelter near the southern coastal city of Sidon.

In just 10 days, more than 800,000 people in Lebanon have been displaced by the war in West Asia , just over a year since the last conflict uprooted over a million Lebanese from their homes.

That's one in every seven people in the tiny country, according to humanitarian organization the Norwegian Refugee Council. Many don't have a place to stay, and the cash-strapped government has only been able to accommodate roughly 120,000 people as it scrambles to open shelters and bring in more supplies.

Nazha, who uses a wheelchair, said being forced from her home has been far more difficult this time than when Israel and Hezbollah were last at war more than a year ago.

The strikes targeting the Iran-backed militant group have been more intense and unpredictable, and Israel's evacuation order came abruptly, leaving her unable to gather all her belongings.

"The strikes used to target a specific area, but now they're hitting all the areas," she said, taking a drag off her cigarette.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Friday that more than 700 people, including 103 children, have died in the war.