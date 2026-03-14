Italy's referendum on justice system: What & why?

Italians will vote on March 22 and 23 on a constitutional referendum that would change the structure of the country's judiciary.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, leader of a hard-right coalition government since October 2022, says the reform is needed to ensure the impartiality of judges.

But critics call the move a power grab that will compromise judges' independence, making them more answerable to politicians.

AFP breaks down the reform and its significance.

Why the reform?

Supporters of the judicial reform say its aim is to ensure that magistrates' rulings are free from bias.

They argue that separating the careers of judges and prosecutors to make them fully distinct, while changing their oversight bodies, will help keep judges impartial, to the ultimate benefit of the defendant.

Those who oppose the reform say the reorganisation is designed to weaken the power and independence of judges, however, to make them potentially more vulnerable to political influence.

What changes?

There are two pillars to the proposed reform. The first would impose on prosecutors and judges distinct career paths.

Currently, both prosecutors and judges are considered magistrates and as such can switch functions, although only a tiny minority do so. A 2022 justice reform, moreover, limited that to one change per career, in the first 10 years.

The reform's second pillar regards each profession's oversight.