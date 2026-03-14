Trump says US bombed Iran's Kharg Island, threatens its oil infrastructure

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday the US military had heavily bombed targets on Iran's Kharg Island, which handles almost all of Iran's crude exports, and he threatened to hit the island's oil infrastructure.

"The United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island," Trump said on social media.

"I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider."

The United States and Israel have treaded carefully around the island, but Trump administration officials have been reported as saying that capturing Kharg was on the table as the war in West Asia persists.

The island, located around 30 kilometers (19 miles) off the Iranian mainland, handles roughly 90 percent of Iran's crude exports, according to a recent JP Morgan note.