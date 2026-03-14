Trump says world powers will 'hopefully' send ships to secure Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump urged other nations to help secure the vital Strait of Hormuz choked off by the war with Iran that showed no signs of slowing on Saturday as strikes hit the US embassy in Baghdad and a major Emirati energy facility.

Two weeks after the United States and Israel attacked Iran, the entire Gulf region remained in the grip of a conflict that has sent shockwaves through the global economy.

The war has also spilled into Lebanon, where the health ministry says Israeli strikes have killed hundreds, as Israel fought the Tehran-backed Hezbollah once again.

Oil prices have surged by 40 percent as Iran has choked off the vital Strait of Hormuz and attacked Gulf energy facilities.

Clouds of black smoke rose on Saturday over Fujairah, home to a major Emirati oil storage and export terminal, AFP journalists saw, shortly after Iran's military warned UAE civilians to avoid port areas.

Washington's embassy in Iraq was hit by a drone, security sources told AFP, the second time it has been targeted in the war, and the Emirati consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan was also struck for the second time in a week.

Having earlier vowed that the US Navy would "very soon" start escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump appeared to call for reinforcements on Saturday.

"Many countries... will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe," he wrote on Truth Social, saying China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK would "hopefully" be among them.

US forces struck Kharg Island on Friday, from which nearly all of Iran's oil is exported, with Trump saying they had "obliterated every MILITARY target", though sparing its energy facilities.

Iran had threatened that US-linked oil and energy firms would be "turned into a pile of ashes" if they were hit.

The strike on Kharg could be a turning point, with both sides escalating the conflict in a bid to force a surrender, analyst Vali Nasr of Johns Hopkins University said on social media.

"The end will likely not be Iranian backing off but inflaming the Gulf."