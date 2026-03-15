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'Can't be enlisted by darkness': Pope Leo criticises those who invoke God to wage war

The pontiff also used his weekly prayer at the Vatican to again pray for the victims of the "atrocious violence of war" in West Asia and urge dialogue and peace.
Pope Leo XIV appears at the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican where Catholic faithful and pilgrims gathered for the traditional Sunday blessing at the end of the noon Angelus prayer, Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Pope Leo XIV appears at the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican where Catholic faithful and pilgrims gathered for the traditional Sunday blessing at the end of the noon Angelus prayer, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Photo | AP)
AFP
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ROME: Pope Leo XIV renewed his appeal Sunday for peace in the Middle East and criticised those who invoke religion to wage war, saying that "God cannot be enlisted by darkness".

"Currently, many of our brothers and sisters in the world are suffering from violent conflicts, caused by the absurd claim that problems and differences can be resolved through war," he said on a pastoral visit to a Rome suburb.

He added: "Some claim to involve the name of God in these deadly decisions, but God cannot be enlisted by darkness. It is peace that those who invoke him must seek."

Earlier on Sunday, the US pontiff used his weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican to again pray for the victims of the "atrocious violence of war" in West Asia and urge dialogue and peace. "I renew my closeness to all those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that have hit schools, hospitals, and residential areas," the 70-year-old said.

Leo said the situation in Lebanon was a particular cause for concern.

"On behalf of the Christians of the Middle East and of all women and men of goodwill, I address those responsible for this conflict," he said.

"Cease fire! Let paths of dialogue be reopened! Violence can never lead to the justice, stability and peace that people are waiting for."

Pope Leo XIV
Iran War
West Asia Confict

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