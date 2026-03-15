Kazakhs vote in referendum on new constitution that could keep president in power

Kazakhs head to the polls Sunday to vote in a referendum on a new constitution that would strengthen President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's grip on power in Central Asia's largest country.

The proposal merges the Kazakh parliament's two chambers into one and gives the president the right to appoint all government officials, including the restoration of the post of vice-president.

This second constitutional change in four years was initiated by Tokayev, who explains the constitutional changes as a response to the need to make quick decisions in a rapidly changing world. But analysts say they could pave the way for him to retain power after his term expires.

The 72-year-old Tokayev, a former Soviet official and Kazakh diplomat who previously served at the U.N., is currently limited to one seven-year term until 2029. Analysts believe Tokayev could use the referendum to reset presidential term limits.

"If the transition of power doesn't go as Tokayev would like ... then he will be able to say that with the adoption of the new Constitution, we have reset presidential term limits," analyst Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, told The Associated Press. "The new constitution could provide Tokayev with a loophole for reelection to another term."