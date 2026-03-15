Republic of Congo votes in election that could extend incumbent president's 42-year rule

BRAZZAVILLE: The Republic of Congo is voting to elect a new leader Sunday as incumbent President Dennis Sassou N'Guesso runs for a fifth consecutive term.

Three million people are registered to vote in the election, which has been marked by a lethargic mood among young people who expect Sassou N'Guesso to win again, and a call for a boycott by opposition parties. Polls are expected to close by 7 p.m.

Six other candidates are challenging Sassou N'Guesso to vie for the top job of the oil-rich Central African country, which boasts one of the largest oil reserves in sub-Saharan Africa, but analysts say none of them can mount a significant challenge against the incumbent, who has been in power for 42 years.

The campaign showed a vast mismatch between Sassou N'Guesso and his opponents, with the incumbent being the only candidate to travel around the country to canvass for votes. Roads in the capital city, Brazzaville, are paved with Sassou N'Guesso's effigies.