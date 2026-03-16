China says 'maintaining communication' with US over Trump visit

Beijing said on Monday it is in talks with Washington over an expected visit by US President Donald Trump, who has pressured NATO allies and China to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trade is set to take centre stage in the potential talks between President Xi Jinping and Trump expected at the end of the month.

However, Trump has suggested he may delay a meeting with Xi if Beijing does not assist in reopening the strait, and warned that not abiding by his request would be "very bad for the future of NATO."

The waterway, critical to oil transportation, has been effectively closed by Iran in retaliation over the US and Israeli war against Tehran.

Beijing's foreign ministry said on Monday that Beijing and Washington "are maintaining communication regarding President Trump's visit to China."

"Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-US relations," spokesman Lin Jian told a press conference.

Lin did not address Trump's recent pressure on NATO allies and China.

The "tense situation" in the strait has "disrupted international trade routes for goods and energy", Lin said when asked about Trump's comments.

Washington has said Trump will visit China from March 31 to April 2, although Beijing has yet to confirm those dates in line with its usual practice.