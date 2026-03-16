Flights temporarily suspended at Dubai's airport following nearby drone incident

DUBAI: Flights were temporarily suspended at Dubai's airport, previously one of the world's busiest, after a "drone-related incident" sparked a fire nearby, city authorities said on Monday.

The incident impacted a fuel tank, the Gulf financial hub's media office said, later adding authorities had extinguished the blaze that broke out.

The office said no injuries had been reported.

"Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff," Dubai's media office posted on X.

Iran has fired over 1,800 missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates, more than any other country targeted by Tehran in the conflict, upending travel plans in the financial hub despite its air defence intercepting a vast majority of the projectiles.

On Wednesday, the city media office said two falling drones wounded four people near the airport.

Iran has taken aim at US assets but also civilian infrastructure, including landmarks, airports, ports and oil facilities around the Gulf, after US-Israeli attacks decimated its leadership.

The Emirates' defence ministry has reported six deaths since the war began, including four civilians and two military personnel, who died in a helicopter crash blamed on a technical malfunction.