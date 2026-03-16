LIVE | West Asia conflict: Trump chides allies over Hormuz mission as Israel launches Lebanon ground assault

TOP DEVELOPMENTS

Trump slams allies over Hormuz: US President Donald Trump on Monday criticised Washington's allies for their lukewarm response to his call to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during the US war with Iran. Trump called for more "enthusiasm" from other countries, saying he believed France and Britain would reluctantly get involved.

EU demand clarity on war: European countries on Monday sought more details on Trump's plans for the war on Iran and warned NATO must not be drawn in, as they weighed his call to send warships to help secure the Persian Gulf. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said London was working with allies on a “viable” plan, while Germany said the conflict has “nothing to do with NATO” and is “not NATO's war.”

IRGC threatens US firms in Gulf: Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Monday threatened to target US companies across the region and urged employees to evacuate. It was not immediately clear which companies would be targeted, but the Tasnim news agency last week published a list of potential targets on Telegram including the offices of Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Nvidia in Gulf countries.

Citizens in ‘grave danger’: Iran told the United Nations on Monday it would not submit to “lawless aggression” and said its citizens were in “grave danger” from US and Israeli strikes.

Israel invades Lebanon: Israel's military said Monday it was carrying out what it described as "limited" ground operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, as Beirut said more than one million people had been displaced in two weeks of fighting.