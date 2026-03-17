Israel's defence minister says Iran national security chief Ali Larijani has been killed

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that Iran's powerful national security chief Ali Larijani was "eliminated last night", along with the commander of the Islamic republic's Basij paramilitary force.

The killing of Larijani, if confirmed by Tehran, would represent the highest-profile assassination since Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other senior figures were slain during the wave of US-Israeli strikes that started the war on February 28.

Katz said in a televised statement that he had been informed by Israel's military chief that Larijani and the head of Iran's Basij paramilitary force Gholamreza Soleimani "were eliminated last night."

He said the two leaders "have joined Khamenei, the head of the annihilation program, along with all those eliminated from the axis of evil in the depths of hell."

An Israeli military official said that the army had also targeted a top military commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Akram al-Ajouri, in a strike in Iran and was assessing whether he had been killed.

Ajouri was the head of the group's military wing, the al-Quds Brigades, which are active in the West Bank and Gaza, and took part in Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.