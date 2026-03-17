'The room collapsed on me': Doctor who survived Kabul clinic strike narrates horror

KABUL: Azmat Ali Momand had just finished his rounds, checking patients at the "Camp Omid" drug rehabilitation centre in the Afghan capital, Kabul, when the explosion erupted.

"The room collapsed on me," the 30-year-old doctor, who has worked at the centre for two years, told AFP on Tuesday. "I got two stitches on my head and my leg was also injured."

Momand was knocked out by the blast but after coming to consciousness, he went to the emergency ward where others wounded in the strike were arriving.

"I gave them first aid. They were severely injured and then transferred them to the relevant hospitals," he added.

"There are many dead, but we don't know how many," he said at the scene of the blast, which left the building in ruins, blackened and still smouldering in the daylight.

An AFP team at the scene soon after the centre was hit on Monday night saw at least 30 dead bodies and dozens of wounded being taken away.

The Afghan authorities, who said Pakistan deliberately targeted civilians, indicated that several hundred people may have been killed but the exact toll was not yet known.

Pakistan maintains that it carried out precision strikes on "military installations and terrorist support infrastructure" in its battle with the Taliban government, which it accuses of harbouring extremists who have targeted its border regions.