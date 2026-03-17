Zelenskyy to discuss Russia-Ukraine war with UK's Starmer and NATO chief in London

LONDON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in London on Tuesday for talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the British government said, as European countries look to keep international attention on Russia's invasion of Ukraine while the unfolding Iran war engages world leaders.

Starmer's office said that NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will also join the meeting at 10 Downing St. to discuss peacemaking efforts in Ukraine and "the need to maintain sanctions pressure on Russia."

The meeting comes days after the US temporarily waived some Russian oil sanctions in a bid to ease pressure on global supplies triggered by the war in the Middle East, which was sparked by the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on Feb. 28.

Zelenskyy criticized Washington's move to ease sanctions, saying it would provide a windfall for Moscow to keep up its attacks on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump says he wants to secure a peace deal that ends Europe's biggest conflict since World War II and has rattled the continent's leaders, who reckon that Russia could pose a credible security threat to the European Union by the end of the decade.

But US-brokered talks between delegations from Moscow and Kyiv, which so far have yielded no significant progress on key issues, have lost momentum amid the Middle East conflict.

At the same time, Trump has spurned Zelenskyy's offer of help for the United States and its Persian Gulf partners in fighting Iranian drones. Ukraine has become one of the world's leading producers of high-tech, battle-tested drone interceptors.

British officials say that Russia and Iran are collaborating on drone technology and tactics in the Middle East.

Drone combat experts from the UK and Ukraine have been sent to the region to help Iran's neighbors repel its drone attacks.