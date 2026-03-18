Afghanistan and Pakistan announce temporary pause in fighting ahead of Eid al-Fitr

KABUL: Afghanistan and Pakistan announced Wednesday a temporary pause in fighting ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Both countries said Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar requested the pause in hostilities.

The announcement came two days after Afghan officials said an airstrike by Pakistan hit a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul and killed hundreds of people. Authorities in Kabul held a mass funeral for some of the victims of the strikes.

Pakistan has rejected Afghanistan's accusation that it targeted the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, insisting its strikes in Kabul and eastern Afghanistan Monday had been against military facilities. It has dismissed Afghan claims of hundreds of casualties as propaganda.

Islamabad was the first to declare the provisional halt of strikes. Afghan government spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid made a similar announcement later Wednesday.

In a statement, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the pause in strikes would take effect at midnight Wednesday and remain in place until midnight Monday.

"Pakistan offers this gesture in good faith and in keeping with the Islamic norms," he said. However, he added, "in case of any cross-border attack, drone attack or any terrorist incident inside Pakistan," the operations will immediately resume with renewed intensity.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.