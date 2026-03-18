Do Netanyahu's latest videos on X prove he's alive?

Is Benjamin Netanyahu dead or alive? Social media users are curious as conspiracy theories flooded the internet amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Tehran's media has been pushing theories that the Israeli Prime Minister may have been killed or wounded in a claimed strike.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has posted a series of videos from his official X handle, which have left the internet divided.

In his latest video posted on Tuesday, Netanyahu said, "I'm here with Israel's Defence Minister, our Chief of Staff, the head of the Mossad, the Chief of Air Force, our senior commanders. In the past 24 hours, we knocked out two of the terrorist chieftains, the top terrorist chieftains of this tyranny."

He added, “Our aircraft are hitting the terror operatives on the grounds, in the crossroads, in the city squares. This is meant to enable the brave people of Iran to celebrate the Festival of Fire. So, celebrate. And, Happy Nowruz. We're watching from above.”