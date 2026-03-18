Iran women's football team arrive in Turkey on way home

The Iranian women's national football team landed at Istanbul Airport on Tuesday after several members of the delegation withdrew their asylum bids in Australia and decided to return home.

Footage from Turkish news agency DHA showed the players, wearing Iranian national team tracksuits, walking through the arrivals area at Istanbul Airport.

The players arrived in Turkey via Oman and Kuala Lumpur, having left Australia where they were competing in the Asian Cup.

"I am missing my family," one of them told AFP on Monday at Kuala Lumpur Airport.

According to DHA, the players left Istanbul Airport under police escort and headed to a hotel in the city.

They will return to Iran on Wednesday, the Turkish news agency reported.