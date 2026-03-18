West Asia conflict: Both sides ratchet up attacks on energy facilities as oil prices surge

DUBAI: Israel kept up its campaign of targeting Iran's leaders on Wednesday, killing the country's intelligence minister, and an Iranian offshore natural gas field was struck in a sign of the war's mounting pressure – from both sides -- on the region's economic lifeblood: energy.

Iran has been taking aim at its Persian Gulf neighbors' energy facilities since the war started on Feb. 28, and has made the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel — through which one-fifth of the world's oil travels — nearly impassable.

On Wednesday, Iran struck a province of Saudi Arabia where many oil fields are located, and it threatened to ratchet up strikes against oil and gas infrastructure in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, too. Two loud explosions were heard Wednesday evening in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

The price of oil surged another 5% to over $108 a barrel on international markets, increasing the price of gasoline and other goods, and putting pressure on consumers and economies around the world. The price of Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, is now up close to 50% since the start of the war.

As the Trump administration looks for ways to boost oil supplies and lower prices, the Treasury Department on Wednesday eased sanctions on Venezuela, saying US companies will be allowed to do business with the country's state-owned oil and gas company.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib had been killed in an overnight strike and promised "significant surprises" to come. Iran retaliated by unleashing attacks against its Persian Gulf neighbors and Israel, where two people were killed near Tel Aviv.

Iranian state television confirmed the killing of Khatib, who the US sanctioned in 2022 for alleged cyber-related activities against the US and its allies. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian calling Khatib's killing "an unfair assassination."

A day earlier, Israel killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani and the head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard's Basij force, Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani. It wasn't immediately clear who led the attack on Iran's massive South Pars natural gas field, although Qatar, which shares the field with Iran, blamed Israel.