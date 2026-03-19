11-year-old boy charged with murder of five-year-old brother in the US: Reports

WASHINGTON: An 11-year-old boy suspected of killing his five-year-old brother in Colorado has been charged with murder, US media reported Wednesday.

The five-year-old boy was found dead in a home in Centennial, a suburb of Denver, Colorado, on March 11.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said last week that the suspect was the victim's brother and that the cause of death remained under investigation.

"Because both the victim and the suspect are minors, the information we release will be limited," the sheriff's office said at the time.

The 11-year-old has been formally charged with first-degree murder, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday.

In the statement, the office said the 11-year-old had been earlier "arrested for killing his 5-year-old brother."

Precise details of the alleged crime were not released and the office added that juvenile case records are not public in Colorado.

"Our hearts go out to the family of these two young boys and to everyone in our community who is grieving this loss," Sheriff Tyler Brown said in the earlier statement.

"Cases involving the homicide of children are among the most difficult our deputies and investigators face... We know tragedies like this impact not only the family, but also classmates, teachers, and neighbors throughout the community," Brown said.