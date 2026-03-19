Eight killed during Rio police operation, including drug kingpin

RIO DE JANEIRO: At least eight people died Wednesday during a police operation against organized crime in Rio de Janeiro, including one of Brazil's most-wanted drug lords, authorities said.

Around 150 members of the city's elite BOPE military police unit, backed by two armored vehicles, deployed in several favelas near the touristy Santa Teresa neighborhood targeting a prominent narcotrafficker.

"A major armed confrontation ensued," leading to the death of the target, Claudio Augusto dos Santos, 55, identified as a key figure within one of Brazil's largest criminal groups, Comando Vermelho (Red Command), said military police chief Marcelo Menezes Nogueira.

Dos Santos had at least eight outstanding arrest warrants for kidnapping, drug trafficking, and homicide, Menezes Nogueira told a press conference.

He described Dos Santos as "a ruthless and bloodthirsty drug trafficker" who had 135 criminal charges on record.

Police also killed six other suspected criminals.

The eighth victim was a local resident who had been taken hostage along with his partner, who survived, Menezes Nogueira said. The fatality came when the hostage takers opened fire at police during talks to free the captives.