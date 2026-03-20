Crude sinks after Netanyahu tries to reassure on Iran war

HONG KONG: Crude prices fell more than two percent Friday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran was being "decimated" and that the war would end earlier than many feared.

Traders also welcomed US President Donald Trump's remarks that Israeli forces would not target any more of Tehran's energy infrastructure, after strikes on a key gas field Wednesday sparked warnings of retaliation against installations across the Gulf.

But with the conflict heading into a fourth week, most equities fell as investors fret over energy markets, with oil still holding around $100 and gas surging amid the effective closure of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Netanyahu told a news conference Thursday that Israel and the United States were "winning and Iran is being decimated", adding that the Islamic republic no longer had the capacity to enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles.

"This war is ending a lot faster than people think," he said without providing a specific timeframe. Netanyahu also said he would help the United States try to secure Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil and gas flows.

His comments came after Washington said there was no deadline to end the war launched against Iran on February 28.

Both main oil contracts sank Friday, though Brent remains at about $105 and West Texas Intermediate about $93.

Before Netanyahu's comments Thursday, the commodity had soared to as high as $119 after Tehran struck a number of energy sites around the Gulf in retaliation for Israel's attack on its South Pars field.

European gas prices soared more than a third at one point.

Asked whether he had talked to the prime minister about attacking Iranian gas fields, Trump replied: "I did. I told him, don't do that, and he won't do that.

"You know, we're independent. We get along great. It's coordinated, but on occasion, he'll do something, and if I don't like it...and so we're not doing that anymore."

He had warned Iran earlier that US forces would "massively blow up" the South Pars field if Tehran did not stop attacking Qatar, to which Iran said it would have "zero restraint" if its energy infrastructure was hit again.