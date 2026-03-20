Lebanon president Joseph Aoun calls for Israel truce as French minister visits

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said a proposed framework to halt fighting between Israel and Iran-backed militant Hezbollah was "still on the table", as he hosted French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday.

Lebanon was pulled into the regional war on March 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets toward neighbouring Israel in response to the killing of its ally Iran's supreme leader in Israeli-US attacks.

Israel responded with heavy airstrikes across Lebanon and ground incursions in the border area, which combined have left more than 1,000 people dead.

On the Israeli side, two soldiers were killed in fighting in southern Lebanon, according to the military.

Meeting Barrot on Thursday, Aoun stressed "the necessity of a ceasefire, and to provide the necessary guarantees for its success by the parties concerned", according to a presidency statement.

On March 9, Aoun proposed a four-point initiative that called for "a full truce" with Israel, increased support to the Lebanese army in order to "disarm Hezbollah" and "direct negotiations" with Israel.

The president told Barrot that "the negotiating initiative... is still on the table, but the continued military escalation is hindering its launch", the statement said.

"What is important is to stop the escalation" between Hezbollah and Israel, Aoun added.