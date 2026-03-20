LIVE | West Asia war: Trump rules out ceasefire as US threatens to 'take out' Iran's Kharg Island

TOP DEVELOPMENTS

Kharg island warning: The US could "take out" Iran's Kharg island whenever it wanted, the White House said after a report that President Donald Trump's administration was considering plans to occupy or blockade the oil hub.

UK clears US to use its bases: British ministers have agreed to allow the US military to use the UK's military bases in operations to prevent Iran attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Mojataba says enemy 'defeated': Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said the enemies of the Islamic republic were being defeated in the war against the US and Israel in a written message for the Persian New Year, Nowruz.

More US troops in West Asia: The US is deploying additional 2,500 Marines to West Asia, US media reported, possibly signalling a coming ground operation three weeks into the US-Israeli campaign against Iran.

Trump calls NATO allies 'cowards': Trump branded the United States' NATO allies "cowards" for not heeding his demand for military assistance against Iran to control the Hormuz Strait shipping route.

Iran military threats: Iran's military threatened to hunt down US and Israeli officials and army commanders even while they were on holiday or visiting entertainment centres.